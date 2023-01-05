Mountain lion hunting closes in several districts

HELENA – By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of mountain lions will close or have closed in:

Hunting districts (HDs) 102 for all mountain lions, except for Limited Special License Holders, at one-half hour after sunset today Tuesday, Jan. 3

HD 101 for male mountain lions, except for Limited Special License Holders, at one-half hour after sunset on, Wednesday, Jan. 4

HDs 100 and 285 for all mountain lions, except for Limited Special License Holders, at one-half hour after sunset on Monday, Jan. 2

HD 240 for male mountain lions, except for Limited Special License Holders, at one-half hour after sunset on, Monday, Jan. 2

The mountain lion quotas in this HD have been met. For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species to check the current quota status, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks