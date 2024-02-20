Mrnak Ranch 57th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: 02/11/2024
Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages
92 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $7,691
8 Fall Bulls average $6,313
7 Registered Bred Heifers average $15,143
190 Open Baldy Replacement Heifers average $1,962
Once again the Mrnak Family presented a great set of uniform, high quality Hereford seedstock for their 57th Annual Production sale. Brent and Andy along with their families are working hard to produce bulls that fit the harsh conditions of SW North Dakota and these bulls will fit the ticket. They also are doing whatever they can to help the Mrnak customers when it comes to marketing feeder calves and heifers sired by Mrnak bulls.
TOP SELLING TWO-YR. OLD BULLS:
Lot 2, MH 250G Beefmaker 2541 1ET, April 20, 2022, son of WHR 290E B901 Beefmaker 250G ET x ECR AL Ree Heights 3003 ET, to Buckman 2-2 Ranch, South Heart, ND for $17,500
Lot 1, MH Travis 2543 1ET, April 20, 2022, son of BR 124Y Travis E132 ET x ECR AL Ree Heights 3003 ET, to Burke Ranch, Bowman, ND for $14,500.
Lot 6, MH Ringo 2602 1ET, Feb. 28, 2022 son of BH Ringo 8017 x MH 2239 Advance 4119 to Katus X7 Ranch, Watauga, SD for $14,000.
Lot 18, MH 0506 Britisher 237, Mar. 27, 2022 son of MH 6038 Britisher 0506 1ET x HH Shadow Impact 5005 to Jesse Kittleson, Bottineau, NE for $14,000.
TOP SELLING FALL BULL:
Lot 98. $10,000, MH BN 729 Slingshot 2763, August 31, 2022, Nichols Slingshot 729 ET x HH Shadows Impact 5005, Ernie Buckman, Belfield, ND
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:
Lot 114. $30,000, MH Miss Innisfail 2546 ET, April 21, 2022, Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET x ECR AL Ree Heights 3003 ET, sold bred to MH Red Time 073, Shawn Hollerman, Burtrum, MN