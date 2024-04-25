MSGA Brings Producer Profitability Initiative to Capitol Hill

HELENA, Mont. (April 23, 2024) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) spent last week in Washington D.C. meeting with Montana’s congressional delegation and other congressional staff sharing the work the Association has been focusing on around Producer Profitability .

“Stockgrowers’ trip to Washington D.C. was a success. We would like to thank the Montana delegation for meeting with us and for their interest in the work we have been doing around Producer Profitability,” shared Montana Stockgrowers Association President John Grande of Lennep. “From our conversations, there is no doubt that our delegation is ready to fight for Montana ranchers.”

President John Grande was joined by First Vice President Lesley Robinson of Dodson, Second Vice President Turk Stovall of Billings, Executive Vice President Raylee Honeycutt, and Government Affairs Specialist Ellie Brighton for the trip. The leadership team from MSGA met with Senator Tester, Senator Daines, Congressman Zinke and staff from Congressman Rosendale’s office. The group also had the opportunity to brief staff from the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry and the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Conversations focused on creating a favorable tax climate, ideas for improving government programs, the challenges ranchers are facing regarding securing labor, and minimizing barriers to entry from young or beginning livestock producers.

In addition to congressional meetings, MSGA attended meetings with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To learn more about the Montana Stockgrowers Association and the organization’s work on behalf of Montana ranchers, please visit http://www.mtbeef.org .

–Montana Stockgrowers Association