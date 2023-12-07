MSGA Commences 139th Annual Convention and Tradeshow; Livestock Producers Aim to Set Association Policy

BILLINGS, Mont. (December 6, 2023) – Today, the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) kicked off the first day of the association’s 139th Annual Convention and Trade Show in Billings, Montana. Meetings were held for the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation (MSF), Montana Public Lands Council, and the Young Stockgrowers, along with a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training provided by Certified Angus Beef (CAB) and Sysco.

MSGA members participated in policy discussion during the Land Use and Environment Committee meeting to vote on policy and receive updates from state and federal agencies. Attendees received updates on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s (DNRC) comprehensive water review, and from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on grizzly bears.

The Young Stockgrowers held their annual meeting and heard from Kirsten Nickles, Ph.D., Sustainability and Animal Care Scientist with CAB. Dr. Nickels presented on the CAB brand, the process of carcasses qualifying as CAB, and the brand’s vision of providing high-quality products for consumers.

The day wrapped up at the Kick Off Social, provided by sponsor, Hall and Hall, where attendees had the chance to network and enjoy good company.

It’s not too late to register to attend MSGA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show! Registration will be available at the DoubleTree Hotel December 7-8. Find more information at http://www.mtbeef.org/msga-events .

–Montana Stockgrowers Association