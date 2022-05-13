MSGA Invites Public to Attend MidYear Meeting in Sidney, Montan

HELENA, Mont. (May 1, 2022) – Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) will be hosting their annual MidYear Meeting in Sidney, Montana, June 1-3, 2022 and invites Montana’s ranching community to attend.

“We’re excited to be in Sidney this year for our MidYear Meeting,” said Jim Steinbeisser, MSGA President. “After a hard year of drought, we can’t wait to see everyone and have a little fun while discussing the issues most important to our industry.”

The MidYear Meeting is one of two meetings held to set association policy that guides the Association through the year. While the main focus of the meeting is for the setting of interim policy we also use the meeting as a networking opportunity for the MSGA membership.

Highlights of this year’s MidYear Meeting include an industry update from NCBA’s CEO, Colin Woodall, mental health discussions from Stuart Ellis-Myers, and stories from Wally Badgett. MSGA members will also gather to vote on and set interim policy during the Beef Production & Marketing, Land Use & Environment, and Tax, Finance and Ag Policy committee meetings.

Following policy meetings, MSGA will host a Gala Dinner and Montana Stockgrowers Foundation auction.

Attendees can register for the event online at http://www.mtbeef.org/msga-events or in person on June 2-3, 2022. The event will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center.

For more information about MSGA’s 2022 MidYear Meeting, contact MSGA’s office at (406) 442-3420 or visit http://www.mtbeef.org .

–Montana Stockgrowers Association