MSGA Launches Cow Camp Mercantile

A Lifestyle Clothing Brand Focused on Connecting the Livestock Industry

HELENA, Mont. (May, 1 2024) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) is excited to announce the launch of Cow Camp Mercantile, the newest addition in MSGA’s efforts to bridge the gap between producers and consumers in the livestock industry.

Cow Camp Mercantile offers a variety of items including t-shirts, hoodies, tank tops, hats, beanies, stickers, tote bags, children’s clothing, and more. The brand aims to provide an additional avenue of support for the livestock industry in an unconventional way.

The line includes pieces for all areas of the livestock industry from livestock producers and farmers interested in showcasing some industry pride to consumers who want to showcase support for the agricultural industry with unique and fashionable pieces.

Consumers can purchase items online at http://www.cowcampmerc.com or at MSGA’s MidYear Meeting and Annual Convention and Trade Show.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association