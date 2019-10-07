MSGA President Visits White House as President Trump Signs the U.S. Japan Trade Agreement

[HELENA, MONTANA] – Today was a monumental moment for Montana ranching as President Trump signed the U.S. Japan Trade Agreement. Joining President Trump were Senator Steve Daines and MSGA President, Fred Wacker.

Wacker said the beef agreement is the most significant beef agreement Montana’s cattle ranchers have ever seen.

“I appreciate Senator Daines’ leadership in getting this done, and it was an honor to represent Montana’s ranchers and the Montana Stockgrowers Association at the White House today.”

In the past, U.S. beef has faced a 38.5 percent tariff, while competitors have faced a 26.6 tariff. When the agreement is implemented, American farmers and ranchers will have the same advantage as CP-TPP countries selling into the Japanese market.

After the original announcement, Wacker emphasized MSGA’s support for deals, like the U.S. Japan Trade Agreement, which remove trade barriers and give ranchers the opportunity to access more markets.

“Japan is the number one export market for U.S. beef and accounts for one quarter of our exports. This deal will be extremely beneficial for Montana ranchers,” said Wacker.

MSGA commends President Trump and Senator Daines for working to get this deal signed on behalf of everyone in the agriculture industry.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association