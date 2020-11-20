MSGA Pulls Off a Successful Virtual Annual Convention & Trade Show

HELENA, Mont. (November 19, 2020) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) wrapped up its first-ever Virtual Annual Convention & Trade Show on Wednesday, November 18. This one-of-a-kind event provided over 200 attendees the chance to gather for keynote addresses, explore a virtual trade show, vote for MSGA’s 2021 Board of Directors, and participate in policy development – all from their own home!

During Opening General Session, attendees heard from livestock industry organization leaders such as Fred Wacker, former MSGA President; Jay Bodner, MSGA Executive Vice President; Della Ehlke, Montana Stockgrowers Foundation Chairman; Chaley Harney, Montana Beef Council Executive Director; Connie Ahlgren, Montana CattleWomen President; and Evelyn Greene, National CattleWomen President. The session was wrapped up with a keynote address from Don Close, animal protein analyst at Rabo AgriFinance.

Attendees were able to bring policy forward and vote on resolutions by video chatting and sending messages in MSGA’s virtual event platform. One session, in which MSGA members had a lively debate, even racked up 534 comments as they discussed and voted on policy.

As the virtual convention came to a close on Tuesday, attendees gathered for General Session II where MSGA recognized four outgoing board members for their years of service and dedication to MSGA and the livestock industry:

Fred Wacker – President

Dan Moore – Southeast District

Ed Fryer – South Central District

Shane Eaton – Northeast District

“It’s been an absolute honor to serve this 136-year-old association,” said Fred Wacker, former MSGA President. “I thank you for allowing me to have the opportunity to be your president for the last two years and to represent the greatest livestock organization in the whole world and especially in the state of Montana.”

MSGA also announced the winners of the 2021 Board of Directors Elections, with some great new additions to the MSGA Board of Directors:

Jim Steinbeisser – President

John Grande – 1st Vice President

Lesley Robinson – 2nd Vice President

Dusty Hahn – South Central District

Lon Reukauf – Northeastern District

Bob Sitz – Western District

“To our members, I would like to thank you for your support, passion & dedication to this industry & this livestock organization,” said Jim Steinbeisser, newly elected MSGA President. “We need you. Not just one of us has all the answers, but together we can solve a lot of problems.”

Many prizes were drawn during General Session II as well. A Massey Ferguson Tractor Lease sponsored by Montana Massey Ferguson Dealers was awarded to Roy Handley, a brand-new, handcrafted NutraLix saddle sponsored by NutraLix was given to Kyle Middlemist, and one ton of SweetPro Feed and Redmond Natural Trace Mineral sponsored by Agri-Best Feeds was awarded to Lorents Grosfield.

The purpose of the Annual Convention & Trade Show is to provide education, information, fellowship, and an opportunity for the beef industry & MSGA members to set policy that will shape the landscape of cattle ranching in Montana.

To learn more about Montana Stockgrowers Association, visit http://www.mtbeef.org or contact the MSGA office at 406-442-3420.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association