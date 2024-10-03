MSGA to Celebrate 140 Years in Billings at Annual Convention; Registration for the Event is Now Open

HELENA, Mont. (October 2, 2024) – Registration is now open for the 140th Annual Convention and Trade Show of the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA). MSGA invites cattle producers and industry professionals to Billings, Montana, December 4-6, 2024. The event agenda is packed full of educational sessions, keynotes, networking events, and an opportunity for MSGA members to set policy that will shape the landscape of cattle ranching in Montana as the 69th Montana Legislature approaches.

Attendees will hear keynote addresses from industry leaders, a weather outlook from Brian Bledsoe, Meteorologist; insights into producer profitability from industry consultant and author, Dr. Nevil Speer; policy updates from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA); and an economic outlook update from Gregg Doud, President and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. The event’s trade show will include over 70 booths filled with industry resources and western merchandise. MSGA’s Stockgrowers Colleges will provide attendees the opportunity to learn more on estate planning, risk management, value added programs, and disease response.

Early bird registration is now open and can be found online at http://www.mtbeef.org . The early bird discounted rate will be available through November 29.

Onsite registration will be available for attendees Wednesday, December 4 through Friday, December 6, 2024, at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels. For more information on MSGA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show, visit http://www.mtbeef.org .

–Montana Stockgrowers Association