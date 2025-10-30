MSGA Welcomes 2025 Annual Convention Interns, Supporting the Next Generation of Ag Leaders

HELENA, Mont. (October 30, 2025) – ​​ The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) is pleased to announce the selection of Kelcy Bergstrom, Molly Kenagy, Sydney Stolee, and Tayla Wiedeman as interns for the 2025 MSGA Annual Convention & Trade Show. Designed to provide emerging professionals with meaningful, hands-on experience, the program offers insight into association event planning and execution, policy development, and strategic social media engagement. MSGA’s Annual Convention Internship Program is supported by grant funds from the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation.

Kelcy Bergstrom will serve in the communications position and is a junior at Kansas State University (KSU), majoring in agricultural communications and journalism. Kelcy previously served as a MSGA Annual Convention intern in 2024, and spent the summer of 2025 as MSGA’s summer intern. Kelcy serves as an officer for the KSU Collegiate CattleWomen and hopes to work in livestock marketing and photography.

Molly Kenagy will serve in the general production position and is a freshman at West Texas A&M University. Working hands-on at her family’s feedlot in Oregon, Molly developed a deep appreciation for the beef industry and the dedication it requires. These early experiences instilled in her a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, and effective communication skills. Now pursuing a degree in agricultural communications, Molly is passionate about sharing the positive story of agriculture and promoting a greater understanding of the industry’s impact.

Sydney Stolee will serve in the general production position and is a junior at Iowa State University. Sydney is currently pursuing her second undergraduate degree, majoring in agricultural business. She previously earned a degree in agricultural communications from Kansas State University. During her time at Kansas State, Sydney participated on the meat judging and meat animal evaluation teams where she learned about different sectors of the agriculture industry.

Tayla Wiedeman will serve in the policy position and is a sophomore at Texas Tech University. Raised on a multi-generational agricultural operation, Tayla gained a deep appreciation for the industry and a firsthand understanding of its challenges and rewards. Majoring in agricultural communications, she is actively involved in clubs and internships that strengthen her foundation as an advocate for agriculture. Tayla plans to pursue a career in marketing, communications, and policy, using her passion to share agriculture’s story and positively impact future generations.

MSGA’s 141st Annual Convention & Trade Show is slated for December 10-12, 2025, in Billings, Montana. The event will provide education, information, and an opportunity for the beef industry and MSGA members to set policy that will shape the landscape of cattle ranching in Montana.

