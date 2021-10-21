MSGA Welcomes Taiwan Delegation to Hahn Ranch to Discuss Opportunities for Montana Beef Producers

On Thursday, the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) hosted Taiwan’s Director General Daniel Kuo-ching Chen and delegates from the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office on a tour of MSGA member Dusty Hahn’s ranch in Townsend. Joined by the Montana Department of Livestock’s Executive Officer, Mike Honeycutt, and Montana Department of Commerce’s Director, Scott Osterman, the delegation talked trade opportunities for Montana beef producers, shared the work Montana producers are doing in beef genetics, and discussed current supply chain processes.

“We are very excited and optimistic about future opportunities for Montana ranchers. Taiwan is currently one of Montana’s top five trade partners, mostly for agricultural products. We are very eager to expand opportunities in Taiwan for more Montana beef,” stated Jay Bodner, MSGA Executive Vice President.

MSGA member Dusty Hahn, joined by MSGA staff, the Department of Commerce, and Department of Livestock, hosts members of the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office on the Hahn Ranch in Townsend. Montana Stockgrowers Association

Courtesy photo

In addition to the ranch tour, MSGA joined Governor Gianforte and Director General Chen Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda to celebrate the reopening of the Montana Asia Trade Office in Taipei, Taiwan. First opened in 1988, the newly reopened Montana Asia Trade Office will focus on generating new business opportunities for Montana and expanding trade opportunities for ag commodities like beef.

MSGA would like to thank the Montana legislature for their effort this past legislative session that initiated the reopening of the trade office, Governor Gianforte for his leadership, and Attorney General Knudsen and the Montana Department of Commerce for their work on the ground to reopen the office in less than six months.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association