MSU Extension in Gallatin County has small acreage management class through April, May

Montana State University Extension in Gallatin County is offering a six-week small acreage management course from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 16 through May 21, in the Gallatin County MSU Extension building on the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, located at 903 N. Black Ave.

Topics covered will include forest management, beekeeping, soil and water improvement, wildland fire preparedness, maintaining healthy pastures and controlling noxious weeds. Each two-hour class will be devoted to a specific topic and will provide landowners basic knowledge and skills to manage property effectively.

Speakers will include specialists from the Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Gallatin County Weed District. Speakers also will include MSU Extension specialists from across the state, as well as agents in Gallatin County.

Cost for the course is $60 per person for all six courses or $15 per individual course, including class materials. Registration is payable by check or cash to Gallatin County MSU Extension by Monday, April 9.

Participants may register in person at the MSU Extension office in Gallatin County or mail the registration fee with name, phone number and email address to 903 N. Black Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718.

For more information about the course, call the Extension office at 406-582-3280.

If you would like to learn more about MSU Extension in Gallatin County visit: http://www.gallatinextension.com.

–MSU Extension