MSU Extension, MSU Alumni Foundation to offer estate/legacy planning webinars

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension, in partnership with the MSU Alumni Foundation, will offer a five-part webinar series on estate and legacy planning. Thoughtful Thursdays will run from 10 to 11 a.m. beginning April 15 through May 15.

In the first session, viewers will learn how to pass property without probate while saving more money for their heirs. The Montana Legislature has provided payable-on-death designations, transfer-on-death registrations and transfer-on-death deeds, and according to Emily Standley, MSU Extension Fergus/Petroleum County agent, viewers will understand how these designations override provisions written in wills.

The second session will discuss how traditional and Roth IRAs can be useful estate planning tools. Participants will discover how qualified charitable distributions from a traditional IRA can support your favorite charity or nonprofit while reducing your tax liability at the state and federal levels, said Kevin Brown, associate vice president of development for estate, trust and gift planning for the MSU Alumni Foundation.

The series’ third session will touch on the Montana Endowment Tax Credit, which MSU Extension family economics specialist Marsha Goetting calls a major benefit for Montana taxpayers and Montana charities.

“This credit could provide a credit up to $10,000 annually on your Montana income tax,” she added. “This is a win-win for Montana taxpayers and Montana charities and nonprofits. Montana is one of just a few states to offer such a credit.”

The fourth session will cover how charitable gift annuities are different from commercial annuities and how they can provide income, support a person’s favorite charities or nonprofits and reduce state and federal income taxes.

The final session will explore how a charitable remainder trust could be a valuable tool in any estate plan.

Registration is required for the webinars. For more information and to register, visit https://www.montana.edu/estateplanning/thoughtfulthursdays/ .