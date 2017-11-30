MSU Extension offers farm management workshops

BOZEMAN – Montana State University Extension will offer farm management workshops in five communities, including Lewiston, Ronan, Choteau, Great Falls and Glasgow, from January to March 2018.

Extension economists George Haynes, Kate Fuller and Joel Schumacher will lead the workshops. Other contributing faculty members will include Anton Bekkerman, Joseph Janzen, Gary Brester and Eric Belasco, agricultural economists; Marsha Goetting, family economist; Mary Burrows, plant pathologist; Kent McVay, cropping systems specialist; and Rachel Endecott, beef cattle specialist.

Workshops are scheduled for two days. Topics will include financial analysis and enterprise budgeting, risk management, marketing of grain and cattle, disaster assistance and tax considerations, agricultural policy issues, estate planning and crop and livestock production.

An optional pre-workshop course, introduction to Quicken, will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. the day before the farm management workshop in all locations. The number of participants is limited to 12 individuals for each of the introduction to Quicken courses.

The 2018 farm management workshop locations and dates are as follows:

Lewistown, Jan. 4-5, Yogo Inn, Snowy Room, 211 NE Main St.

Recommended Stories For You

Ronan, Feb. 8-9, Ronan Community Center, 300 3rd Ave.

Choteau, Feb. 13-14, Stage Stop Inn, 1005 Main Ave. N.

Great Falls, Feb. 21-22, Cascade County Extension Office, 3300 3rd Street NE, #9

Glasgow, March 8-9, Cottonwood Inn and Suites, 54250 US Highway 2

Participation in this workshop will satisfy the requirements for Farm Service Agency production and financial management training.

There is no cost for the workshop or pre-workshop, but registration is required.

To register, contact Keri Hayes at 406-994-3511 or khayes@montana.edu, or George Haynes at 406-994-5012 or haynes@montana.edu.

–MSU News