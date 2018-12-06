MSU Extension to offer farm management workshops

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension will offer farm management workshops in eight communities, including Livingston, Terry, Baker, Plains, Culbertson, Wolf Point, Chester and Fort Belknap, from December to March.

MSU Extension economists George Haynes, Kate Fuller and Joel Schumacher will lead the workshops. Other contributing faculty members will include agricultural economists Anton Bekkerman, Diane Charlton and Eric Belasco; family economist Marsha Goetting; cropping systems specialist Kent McVay; beef cattle specialist Megan Van Emon; rangeland weed specialist Jane Mangold; soil fertility specialist Clain Jones; and forage specialist Emily Meccage.

The two-day workshops will cover the following topics: financial analysis and enterprise budgeting, risk management, crop and livestock production, agricultural leases, agricultural policy issues and business succession.

The 2019 farm management workshop locations and dates are as follows:

Livingston, Dec. 17-18, Yellowstone Pioneer Lodge

Terry, Jan. 15-16, Stockman Bank

Baker, Jan. 16-17, Fallon County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall

Plains, Feb. 12-13, 4-H Pavilion

Culbertson, March 13-14, Roosevelt County Extension office

Wolf Point, March 14-15, Fort Peck Community College, Dumont building

Chester, March 26-27, United Methodist Church

Fort Belknap, March 27-28, Aaniiih Nakoda College

Participation in these workshops will satisfy the requirements for Farm Service Agency production and financial management training. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to register by contacting Keri Hayes at 406-994-3511 or khayes@montana.edu or George Haynes at 406-994-5012 or haynes@montana.edu.

–Montana State University