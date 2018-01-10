MSU Extension to offer regional pesticide training

BOZEMAN — The Montana State University Pesticide Education Program is coordinating regional initial private applicator pesticide training programs across Montana this spring, holding classes in Lame Deer on Jan. 17, Browning on Jan. 30, Columbus on Feb. 1, Harlem on March 6 and Three Forks on March 15.

These seven-hour training opportunities are designed for individuals interested in learning more about pesticides, while simultaneously qualifying for a Montana private applicator license. A private applicator license allows individuals to apply restricted use pesticides on land they own, rent or lease.

Each program will cover several areas of interest, including integrated pest management, pesticide movement in the environment, pesticide safety and toxicity, pesticide law, calibrating ground spray equipment, understanding the private applicator license and reading and understanding the pesticide product label.

Specialists speaking at the tour include Jane Mangold, MSU rangeland weed specialist; Cecil Tharp, MSU pesticide education specialist; Amy Bowser, MSU pesticide education technician; and Theresa Schrum, Diana DeYoung and Michaela Hystad, Montana Department of Agriculture district officers. Surrounding MSU Extension county and tribal agents will also be assisting with many of the presentations.

Attendees will qualify for a private applicator pesticide license by attending the entire event. Once qualified, individuals must send in a new applicator permit, with a license fee to the MDA to receive their Montana private applicator license. Current private applicators may attend the event to receive six private applicator credits. Current pesticide applicators may check their credits online at https://mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/ApplicationExternalSearch.aspx.

Registration fees vary by location, with the Three Forks event costing $27 and Columbus and Lame Deer $15. The Harlem and Browning events are free. The fee covers necessary manuals and a catered lunch.

To register online, visit http://www.pesticides.montana.edu/event.html. Attendees are strongly urged to pre-register as space is limited.

For registration information, contact Bowser at 406-994-5178 or amy.bowser@montana.edu.

–MSU News