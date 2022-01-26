MSU Extension’s Golden Triangle Barley Conference set for Feb. 22 in Conrad

BOZEMAN — The Golden Triangle Barley Conference, a triennial event featuring updates about the barley industry, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Conrad. The event is hosted by Montana State University Extension and its partners and will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex, 972 Granite Road. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m.

Speakers from MSU will include Pat Carr from the Central Agricultural Research Center in Moccasin, barley breeder Jamie Sherman with the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology, and Justin Vetch from the Western Triangle Agricultural Research Center in Conrad. Carr will present on successful crop rotations using barley; Sherman will provide an update on barley varieties and research; and Vetch will discuss research results on barley sprouting.

In addition, representatives from the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee will update producers on North American barley supply and demand, while representatives from the U.S. Grains Council will cover current trade and recent dynamics of U.S. grains. Arin Peters from NOAA will provide a weather outlook. Cort Jensen, attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, will cover a variety of topics, including knowing business partners, contract law and liabilities, contract language and recent industry changes and concerns.

The conference will conclude with a malting barley industry panel, featuring representatives from AB InBev, Molson Coors, Malteurop and Centrol Crop Consulting.

Private and commercial pesticide applicator credits will be available.

In addition to MSU Extension, event sponsors include the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, American Malting Barley Association and Centrol Crop Consulting.

Operations are asked to limit participants to two representatives. Registration is required by Feb. 18. To register, contact Adriane Good with Pondera County MSU Extension at 406-271-4053 or adriane.good@montana.edu .

–MSU Extension