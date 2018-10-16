MSU hires Roeder as new Extension sheep associate specialist

BOZEMAN – Montana State University has hired Brent Roeder, an agriculture and natural resources Extension agent in Teton County, as the university's Extension Sheep Specialist.

Roeder, who has served as the agriculture and natural resources agent in Teton County since 2015, received his bachelor's degree in animal science from Texas A&M University and his master's degree in ruminant nutrition from Montana State University. Roeder will begin his new position on Nov. 1.

Brent Roeder, Montana State University Extension Sheep Extension Specialist, will begin his position on Nov. 1.

Prior to becoming an Extension agent, Roeder was a research associate in the Department of Animal and Range Sciences, in MSU's College of Agriculture. During this time, he worked with state sheep and range specialists in programs including Undaunted Stewardship, the Joe Skeen Center for Rangeland Research and the Montana Sheep Institute. Roeder also conducted large-scale trials to determine the interaction between livestock grazing and biological control agents on noxious weeds.

As the new statewide specialist, Roeder said he recognizes the vital role that the sheep and wool play when it comes to wool products and Montana's economic development.

"I see great opportunities for the industry to engage new producers and consumers through increased lamb consumption, using more sheep and goats for vegetation management, and improved opportunities for locally produced, value-added Montana products," he said.–

Recommended Stories For You

"We are excited that Brent Roeder will be joining our faculty, as he brings a wealth of both academic and real-life experience to MSU's sheep and wool program," said Patrick Hatfield, professor and head of MSU's Department of Animal and Range Sciences. "Brent's background in production, research, and extension will be an asset to both our department and Montana's sheep and wool producers."

Cody Stone, director of MSU Extension, said Roeder's appointment impacts MSU's Extension ability to work alongside regional sheep producers.

"His knowledge, expertise and relationships within the sheep industry will allow him to make immediate impacts; we're excited about having him."

–MSU Extension