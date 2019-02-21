MSU mulls naming ranch management program in honor of the late Dan Scott

BOZEMAN – Montana State University is requesting that the state's Board of Regents approve naming its proposed ranch management program the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program.

The regents will consider the naming request at their March 7-8 meeting at Helena College. A full agenda for the two-day meeting will be available online here: https://mus.edu/board/meetings/agendas-and-minutes.asp.

Montana University System and MSU policies permit programs to be named in honor of an individual. The MUS naming policy can be found here: https://mus.edu/borpol/bor1000/1004-1.pdf.

MSU received a $2 million gift from Risa Scott in honor of her late father, Dan. Dan Scott, eldest son of the Padlock Ranch's founder Homer Scott, served as CEO and manager of the ranch for 50 years. The Scott family has owned First Interstate Bank since 1968.

The ranch management program is expected to help sustain the agricultural heritage of the northern Great Plains and Intermountain West by graduating students with the knowledge and skills to employ prudent ranching practices that create value and improve the state and country's natural resources. The Scott gift and other secured funding will cover the program's operating costs.

Public comments on the naming request can be submitted by letter to University Communications, c/o Ranch Management Comments, P.O. Box 172220, Bozeman, MT 59717-2220 or by email to msunews@montana.edu. Comments are due by March 6.

