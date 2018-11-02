MSU to celebrate ag this month

BOZEMAN — As part of Montana State University's yearlong celebration of its 125th anniversary in 2018, November will highlight the College of Agriculture.

Included in the monthlong celebration is the 19th annual Celebrate Agriculture event, held on Friday, Nov. 9, through Saturday, Nov. 10, in the MSU Strand Union Building Ballrooms.

The two-day event will feature the MSU Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics' annual Outlook Seminar, "Agriculture and Political Uncertainty," scheduled from 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Friday, Nov. 9, in the MSU Procrastinator Theater. Several MSU agricultural economics faculty members will present short talks on farm and ranch insurance, grain markets, labor issues, the new farm bill and colony collapse disorder. Registration for the outlook conference is $25 and can be found online at ampc.montana.edu/fallconference/.

Following the conference, the MSU Collegiate Stockgrowers will host a reception beginning at 4 p.m. in the atrium of the Animal Biosciences Building. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Agricultural Education Club will host an ice cream social in Room 231 in Linfield Hall for alumni of the Division of Agricultural Education.

From 8 to 10 p.m., a free, public Harvest Ball will be held in the MSU Strand Union Building Ballrooms. The dance is a throwback to 1968, with a vintage costume contest, live music by Rocky Mountain Pearls, a cash bar, photo booth and light refreshments. Costume prizes will be awarded.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, a free Harvest Brunch will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the MSU Strand Union Building Ballrooms, where the college's annual Outstanding Agricultural Leader, the late Ron Ueland, and 2018 honorary and alumni achievement awardees will be recognized. At 1 p.m., Bobcat Football will play Northern Colorado for the Ag Appreciation game at Bobcat Stadium. A full schedule of events for the Celebrate Agriculture weekend can be found at agriculture.montana.edu/celebrateag/.

Other College of Agriculture events in November include:

From 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, in Room 108 of the Plant Biosciences Building, Mark Anderson, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics, will present a lecture on the role of Linfield Hall being used as a hospital during an outbreak of Spanish influenza from 1918 to 1919. Anderson will present his ongoing health research and reflections on the 100th anniversary of the flu pandemic.

From 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, in the Hager Auditorium at the Museum of the Rockies, Luther Talbert, professor in the Department of Plant Pathology and Plant Sciences, will present a lecture for the Provost Distinguished Lecturer Series, "Developing Wheat Varieties for Montana."

For additional information on these and other events, and for more information about the anniversary itself, visit montana.edu/125. More information about the College of Agriculture is available at agriculture.montana.edu.

Susan Fraser, sfraser@montana.edu, 406-994-3681

–Montana College of Agriculture