MSU to host first annual agricultural production symposium Oct. 7

BOZEMAN – The newest program in Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is set to host its first annual agricultural production symposium on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The symposium, “Calving Season: When is Optimal for Your Ranch?” will be hosted by the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program, a program of the Department of Animal and Range Sciences, which offers the college’s newest undergraduate degree in ranching systems. It will be all-day event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The day’s agenda includes a presentation from Burke Teichert, a rancher, consultant and contributor to Beef Magazine; a tour of MSU’s Red Bluff Research Ranch north of Norris; and a producer panel that will discuss challenges and opportunities in changing the timing of calving on cattle ranches.

Sessions for the symposium will include discussions on how to find the calving season that works best for your ranch, an overview of the cascading impacts of choosing and changing calving seasons, and an in-depth look at cattle and range management at Red Bluff Research Ranch. Other segments will center on how to increase profitability by reducing supplemental feed requirements and how to optimize profit from off-season sales of calves and cull animals.

Speakers will include Red Bluff foreman Noah Davis, reproductive biologist Sarah McCoski, MSU Extension beef cattle specialist Megan Van Emon and cattle nutrition and management specialist Tim DelCurto.

“Perhaps no other management practice influences your ranch more than the time of year you calve,” said Rachel Frost, director of the Dan Scott Ranch Management Program. “Selecting a calving season that works for your operation and fits your environment is crucial to financial sustainability. We are excited to bring Burke Teichert and other producers to Bozeman to share expertise and experiences in adjusting calving season and how that can present new opportunities for your ranch.”

Registration cost is $100 through Sept. 20 and $150 thereafter, and registration includes all meals and transportation for the day. Registrants can attend the event in-person or virtually for the same price. More information, a full agenda and online registration can be found at https://animalrange.montana.edu/danscott/danscottoutreach.html .

–Montana State University Extension