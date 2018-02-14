MSU to host horsemanship clinic, horse sale preview Saturday, Feb. 17

BOZEMAN – The Montana State University colt starting class will host a horsemanship clinic with Buck Brannaman and colt preview on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the MSU Bob Miller Pavilion. The public is invited to attend as spectators.

At 10 a.m., the event will include a preview of colts to be sold April 14 at the annual Equine Boosters of MSU Top of The West Horse Sale and Ranch Horse Competition at Copper Spring Ranch near Bozeman. The April sale information can be found at http://www.equineboosters.com.

A horsemanship clinic led by Brannaman for MSU students in the colt starting class will begin at noon. The event includes a spectator fee of $20 and a student fee of $10. All proceeds will benefit the MSU Horseman's Club.

Over the course of two semesters, equine students feed, care and train colts while learning and employing the horsemanship theories of Buck Brannaman, Tom Dorrance and Ray Hunt, according to Reata Brannaman, MSU colt starting instructor and daughter of Buck Brannanman. MSU colt starting students track their progress on the MSU colt starting class Facebook page, @msucoltstarting.

The MSU Bob Miller Pavilion is located at the Bozeman Agricultural Research and Teaching Farm, located on West Garfield Street in Bozeman. For more information on the horsemanship clinic, contact Reata Brannaman at reatabrannaman@gmail.com or 307-752-7987 or Shannon Moreaux at moreaux@montana.edu or 994-7689.

MSU will also be celebrating its 125th anniversary as a land-grant institution Feb. 16-17 with the Bobcat Birthday Bash. The two-day public celebration will commemorate the Montana State Legislature's establishment on Feb. 16, 1893, of what was then called the Agricultural College of the State of Montana, now MSU. The bash is part of a year-long celebration that will spotlight the accomplishments of each of the university's colleges and divisions. These month-long celebrations will draw attention to each college's impact on Montana and the broader world. The College of Agriculture will be celebrating its 125th anniversary with a month of events in November 2018.

–MSU News