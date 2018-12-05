MT Dept. of Agriculture Requesting Specialty Crop Block Grant Applications

Over $1 million in funding available for Montana agriculture

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for an estimated $1.5 million in federal funding available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) program. This competitive grant program is designed to expand markets for Montana specialty crops.

Montana's SCBG program is available for projects enhancing the competitiveness of Montana specialty crops. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, peas, and lentils, as well as horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.

"These grants are a great way for our producers to explore different opportunities to enhance and diversify their operations," said MDA Director Ben Thomas. "There have been some really innovative projects in the past and I'm looking forward to seeing this next round of applications."

Eligible projects include education, marketing, improving distribution systems, development of good agricultural practices, pest and disease control, variety development, and improving production practices. Technical assistance calls will be held on January 15 and February 4, 2019. For more information, visit http://agr.mt.gov/SpecialtyCropBlockGrants.

State and/or local organizations, government entities, producer associations, academia, community based organizations, nonprofit organizations, and other specialty crop stakeholders are eligible to apply either as single entities or in combined efforts.

Recommended Stories For You

Grant proposals are due to the Montana Department of Agriculture by midnight on February 6, 2019. For more information, eligibility guidelines, technical assistance and resources, visit scbg.mt.gov or contact Jim Auer, Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Manager, at (406) 444-5424.

–Montana Department of Agriculture