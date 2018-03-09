MT: hay donations and transportation donations needed

Helena, Mont. – Due to the ongoing impacts of severe winter weather, there is currently a significant and urgent need for hay on both the Northern Cheyenne and Fort Belknap reservations. Producers willing to donate hay and/or hauling services can contact emergency personnel at the following numbers:

Northern Cheyenne: Gene Small – (406) 665-6290 or (406) 477-8474

Fort Belknap: John Young – (406) 353-4874

The Montana Hay Hotline is also available to producers as an online tool to donate, buy, or sell hay. Producers needing donated hay or producers wanting to donate hay can go to the site and create a donation listing by selecting "Donation" from the "Forage Type" dropdown menu. Users can also search existing listings to see what is currently available to purchase or create a new listing of hay for sale. Visit the online tool at: http://agr.mt.gov/Hay-Hotline.

– Montana Department of Agriculture