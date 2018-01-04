Montana FWP seeking public’s feedback on proposed hunting regs

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will hold two public meetings in January to gather public comment on proposed hunting seasons and regulations for the next two years.

A meeting will be held in Miles City on Wednesday, January 10 at Miles Community College from 7-9 p.m. in Room 106. A second meeting will be held in Glendive on Thursday, January 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Dawson Community College, in the UC Building's Room 102.

Proposals for Region 7 include expanding B license elk and spike bull opportunities in specific hunting districts. Another proposal would raise the spring black bear quota. There are no proposed season or quota changes for deer or antelope for the next biennium.

To view proposed changes for Region 7 and for all of Montana, visit the Fish, Wildlife & Parks website at fwp.mt.gov. On the home page under "What's Trending," click on "Biennial Season Setting." Comments may be submitted online here, at the public meetings, or by mail to: FWP Wildlife Division, "attn: hunting season proposals," PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620. Comments are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2018.

Proposed rules and regulations from all of the regions were approved for public comment by the Fish and Wildlife Commission during its December 7 meeting. Every two years FWP reviews hunting seasons and regulations and invites comment before the commission makes a final determination in February.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks