MT Land/Advisoary committee to meet Feb 16

HELENA – The Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 16, via Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The 13-member advisory committee, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP’s access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners. Members are Ed Beall, chair, of Helena, Eric Albus of Hinsdale, Tierani Brusett of Billings, Cynthia Cohan of Butte, Lee Cornwell of Glasgow, Paul Ellis of Bozeman, Everett Headley of Stevensville, Donna McDonald of Alder, Rod Paschke of Jordan, Rich Roth of Big Sandy, Raymond Rugg of Superior, Drew Steinberger of Billings and Dale Tribby of Miles City.

Agenda items include:

2023 PLPW priorities

FWP updates Staff presentation: Matador Ranch Landowner relations opportunities: landowner appreciation dinners Landowner panel at May meeting Staff report

Legislative Updates

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw . Public comment will be taken via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on Feb. 15. For more information on PLPW and a full agenda, visit the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/plpw .

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks