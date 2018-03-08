MT Man First VP of 2018 AQHA Executive Committee

Congratulations to our newly elected AQHA Executive Committee, which is committed to serving the AQHA membership.

The AQHA Executive Committee was elected at the 2018 AQHA Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

Though AQHA operates primarily upon the decisions of its members through the board of directors, the five-person Executive Committee is responsible for implementing these important decisions and governing AQHA between the annual meetings of the membership and the board.

The AQHA Executive Committee is elected each year by the board at the convention.

President Dr. Jim Heird

Dr. Jim Heird was an AQHA director for Colorado in 2009 and became a director for Texas in 2011. He has served on the judges, international and show committees, and on the show council and AQHA Animal Welfare Commission. He currently serves as the Executive Committee representative on the American Quarter Horse Foundation Council. He was an extension horse specialist at North Carolina State University, an instructor/professor at Texas Tech University and held various dean/director positions at Colorado State University for the colleges of Agricultural Sciences and Business and Equine Sciences Program. Dr. Heird is currently executive professor and coordinator of the Equine Initiative at Texas A&M University. He also holds the Dr. Glenn Blodgett Equine Chair at Texas A&M. Learn more about Dr. Heird.

First Vice President Stan Weaver

Stan Weaver of Big Sandy, Montana, has been an AQHA director since 2011. He is a former member of the studbook and registration, public policy, and Hall of Fame selection committees; Foundation, marketing and ranching councils; and served as chairman of the ranching council. He was also instrumental in developing the AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders program. Stan has bred American Quarter Horses for more than 30 years and has registered more than 1,600 foals with AQHA during that time. Stan and his wife, Nancy, began a Quarter Horse production sale in 1996 under Weaver Quarter Horses. Through the production sale, horses from the Weaver Ranch have sold to all 50 states, seven Canadian provinces, South Africa, Australia, Germany and Mexico. Learn more about Stan.

Second Vice President Butch Wise

Butch Wise of El Reno, Oklahoma, was named an honorary AQHA vice president in 2015 after serving as an AQHA director from 2001 to 2015. He currently serves as the Executive Committee representative on the AQHA Racing Council. Butch is a former member of the studbook and registration, nominations and credentials, and racing committees, and the racing council. He was the chairman of the Hall of Fame selection committee from 2013 to 2015 and also served as chairman of the racing council. In 2014, he was a member of the AQHA Governance Task Force. In 2004, Butch received the Oklahoma State University Animal Science School Graduate of Distinction Award, and in 2007, he received the AQHA Racing Council Special Recognition Award. Learn more about Butch.

Member Norman Luba

Norman Luba of Louisville, Kentucky, has been an AQHA life member since 1995 and an AQHA director since 2011. He has served on the AQHA Stud Book and Registration Committee, where he served as chairman; AQHA Public Policy Committee; and served as chairman of the AQHA Affiliate Advisory Board. Norm graduated with his master's degree in reproductive physiology from the University of Maryland. The former executive director of the Kentucky Horse Council is currently the executive director of the North American Equine Ranching Information Council, president of the Equine Breeding Research and Development Council, and the treasurer of the Animal Welfare Council Inc. Learn more about Norm.

Member Dr. Scott Myers

Dr. Scott Myers of Sharon Center, Ohio, has been an AQHA life member since 1993 and an AQHA director since 2011. He currently serves on the nominations and credentials committee and is the committee's current chairman. Dr. Myers is a former member of the AQHA Hall of Fame Selection Committee, American Quarter Horse Foundation Council and AQHA Equine Research Committee. Dr. Myers received his bachelor's degree in biology from Kentucky Wesleyan College and graduated with his doctor of veterinary medicine from The Ohio State University. A licensed veterinarian since 1985, Dr. Myers owns and manages Hunting Ridge Animal Hospital and Ridgewood Stables. He has been the executive director for the Ohio Quarter Horse Association since 2012. Learn more about Dr. Myers.

Read more convention coverage, brought to you by The American Quarter Horse Journal, at http://www.aqha.com/convention.

–AQHA