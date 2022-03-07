Mt. Rushmore Angus 56th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Southeast of Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

117 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,447

Very nice sale for the crew at Mt. Rushmore Angus. Eddie and Marty Rypkema along with ranch manager David Uhrig presented an excellent set of bulls for the 56th annual sale. The Mt. Rushmore Angus bulls are bred for performance with a strong genetic base, enhanced by maternal and carcass traits with calving ease and performance. Great set of bulls that were readily accepted by the nice crowd on hand that braved the cold weather to attend the sale.

Eddie and his crew really outdid themselves with the best smoked brisket to be served on the sale circuit so far this year.

Top selling bull was lot 56, MRA Trive 1048, 1/8/21 son of S Thrive JAS 5515 x SAV Resource 1441 to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Rygate, MT for $15,000.

Lot 25, MRA Advocate 1041, 1/7/21 son of MRA Advocate 9035 x Vision Unanimous 1418 to Payco Holocek, Bowman, ND for $8,500.

Lot 52, MRA Exclusive 1381, 2/15/21 son of Musgrave 316 Executive X EF Commando 1366 to Scott Edoff, Hermosa, SD for $8,000.

Lot 30, DU Advocate 108, 1/11/21 son of MRA Advocate 9035 x Spring Cove Reno 4021 to Joe Stangle, Scenic, SD for $7,750.

Lot 6, MAR Ashland 1104, 1/14/21 son GAR Ashland x DL Sonic 444 to Payco Holocek, Bowman, ND for $7,500.