MT Stockgrowers travel to Washington DC to advance priorities

MSGA travels to Washington DC to advance priorities

(HELENA, MT) The Montana Stockgrowers Association traveled to Washington D.C. this week to meet with Montana's Congressional Delegation and advance policy priorities of Montana's ranchers. The Association's priorities included advancing international trade for Montana ranchers, finding a permanent solution for Electronic Logging Devices for agricultural haulers, increased research for brucellosis, and promoting an industry-led Country of Origin Labeling program.

"It's critical that Stockgrowers has a presence in Washington DC and we have a voice at the highest level," noted Montana Stockgrowers Association President Fred Wacker of Miles City, Mont. "We were able to meet with agencies that affect the day-to-day at home in Montana. It was a successful trip and we would like to thank the Montana Delegation for meeting with us."

President Fred Wacker was joined by First Vice President Jim Steinbeisser of Sidney and Second Vice President John Grande of Martinsdale for the trip. The officer team from MSGA met with Senator Tester, Senator Daines, and Congressman Gianforte in addition to agency meetings with the Department of Interior, Department of Commerce, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Agriculture.

–Motana Stockgrowers Association