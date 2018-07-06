Montana Trapping Advisory Committee to meet July 10-11

Trapping Advisory Committee to meet July 10 and 11

The Montana Trapping Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting July 10 and 11 in Helena at the Montana Wild facility, 2668 Broadwater Ave.

Trapping has been and remains controversial. Therefore, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks assembled a citizen committee representing the spectrum of opinions on trapping to provide recommendations to FWP that ensure population viability of trapped species, the humane treatment of animals, and minimize social conflict.

During the first meeting, members will talk about what the committee will be doing for the next nine months and the recommendations they will be providing to FWP. Department staff and others will provide the group with insight into wildlife management and the basics of trapping in Montana, including:

the meaning of "Public Trust"

FWP's role in managing wildlife

the legal framework of trapping

a look at the 1999 trapping Advisory Committee's recommendations

Best Management Practices

current trapping regulations

a look at some trapping equipment

The committee will have between three and four professionally-facilitated meetings over the next six to eight months and will present recommendations to FWP by March 30. FWP staff will not be members of the committee but will provide information and technical assistance.

The meeting is open to the public. The committee will hear public comment at noon on both days.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks