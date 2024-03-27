MTR Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: March 9, 2024
Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing Buffalo, WY
Auctioneer: Curt Westland
Averages:
12 Angus Bulls – $6,396
26 Balancer Bulls – $5,904
The Rives family was happy to have their annual bull sale in Buffalo, Wy supplying great ranch raised bulls for the rancher. The bulls looked great and were raised right.
Top Bulls
Lot 3, MTR Titlest 1533 3/3/2023 son of MTR Titlest 619 sold to Tag Double H Cattle of Tensleep, WY for $10,000
Lot 13, MTR Response 151L 3/8/2023 son of MTR Response sold to Belus Brothers of Buffalo, WY for $9,500
Lot 5, MTR Raindance 1373 2/22/2023 son of SAV Raindance 6848 sold to Belus Brothers of Buffalo, WY for $8,000
Lot 9, MTR Titlest 1613 3/18/2023 son of MTR Titlest 619 sold to Belus Brothers of Buffalo, WY for $8,000
Lot 15, MTR Safe Deposit 463L 3/12/2023 son of Basin Safe Deposit 9324 sold to Rick Wehri of Newcastle, Wy for $7,500
Lot 7, MTR Crackerjack 1553 3/27/2023 son of Musgrave Crackerjack 1370 sold to Ralph Crago of St. Onge, SD for $7,250