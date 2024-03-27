MTR Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 9, 2024

Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Curt Westland

Averages:

12 Angus Bulls – $6,396

26 Balancer Bulls – $5,904



The Rives family was happy to have their annual bull sale in Buffalo, Wy supplying great ranch raised bulls for the rancher. The bulls looked great and were raised right.



Top Bulls



Lot 3, MTR Titlest 1533 3/3/2023 son of MTR Titlest 619 sold to Tag Double H Cattle of Tensleep, WY for $10,000



Lot 13, MTR Response 151L 3/8/2023 son of MTR Response sold to Belus Brothers of Buffalo, WY for $9,500



Lot 5, MTR Raindance 1373 2/22/2023 son of SAV Raindance 6848 sold to Belus Brothers of Buffalo, WY for $8,000



Lot 9, MTR Titlest 1613 3/18/2023 son of MTR Titlest 619 sold to Belus Brothers of Buffalo, WY for $8,000



Lot 15, MTR Safe Deposit 463L 3/12/2023 son of Basin Safe Deposit 9324 sold to Rick Wehri of Newcastle, Wy for $7,500



Lot 7, MTR Crackerjack 1553 3/27/2023 son of Musgrave Crackerjack 1370 sold to Ralph Crago of St. Onge, SD for $7,250

Auctioneer Curt Westland and Miles Rives of MTR Cattle Co.