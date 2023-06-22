Muddy Creek ProRodeo Back in Town for the Burke Stampede Rodeo

It was Chancy Wilson who planted the seed of encouragement that The Burke Stampede Rodeo go pro. He recognized that the rodeo had been doing everything professionally except inviting the cowboys and cowgirls of the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) and the WPRA (Women’s Professional Rodeo Association) to compete on our arena floor. Chancy had been providing stock for our amateur rodeo for several years. The Burke Stampede Committee took his advice to heart and for the first time in its 32 year history, the Burke Stampede was sanctioned by Professional Rodeo in 2021. This year Chancy and crew known as Muddy Creek ProRodeo will be back to help continue the the Burke Stampede Rodeo tradition.

Although (like the Stampede), Muddy Creek ProRodeo is young to the PRCA, their legendary stock goes back generations……in fact, now in their fourth generation of a great bucking horse breeding program and of producing rodeos all over the Midwest, Chancy and Paige Wilson of Scenic, SD were both born into rodeo. They had great bucking horses….they needed great bulls and they found those in the elite bucking bull program of Andy and Dolores Podio and Circle 9 Cattle Company out of Newcastle, Wyoming. Chancy and Andy partnered up under the Muddy Creek ProRodeo banner in 2019.

Chancy and Paige along with their children Paytin, Rankyn, and Kashtyn, are extremely proud of their equine athletes born and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation just a few miles north of Kyle, SD along the White River. For many years the Wilsons supplied the stock for the Burke Stampede and the spring High School Rodeo and are very excited to be returning to Burke with the PRCA rodeo. Some of their legendary stock include National Finals bucking horses Bugsy, Pejuta Haka, Black Mamba, Braggin Rights, Disco Inferno, and Suga Boom Boom. Other notable horses over the years include Beetle Bailey, and Pioneer Review all who have won various awards in several associations.

The Circle 9 Cattle Company and the entire Podio family, now in their 5th generation on their Wyoming cattle ranch, raise some of the rankest bulls known to man, on the grasslands of the Powder River Basin. Some of their legendary stock include National Finals bucking bulls Spy Glass, Black Water, Propaganda, and Freaky Eyes. Other notable bulls include Social Distortion, and Let ‘Em Go.

Since joining the PRCA, Muddy Creek has been selected to the Wrangler National Finals, Badlands Circuit Finals, and this year, the NFR Open. They are very proud of having the WPRA Small Rodeo of the Year (The Buffalo Stampede in Kadoka SD) and being nominated WPRA top 5 Stock Contractor of the Year.

Tanner Butner, Daniel Wyoming aboard Muddy Creek ProRodeo’s Final Portrait at the 2022 Burke Stampede Rodeo. Alaina Stangle | Courtesy photo Burke_SB_Tanner-Butner_Final-Portrait_MC_AStangle-6157

Recognizing that he needed to fill every chute with outstanding broncs and bulls, Muddy Creek has asked their friends from Mossbrucker ProRodeo out of Mandan, North Dakota and Brookman ProRodeo out of Sidney, Montana to supply stock to the Stampede. Mundorf Cattle Company out of St Onge, South Dakota will supply the timed even stock. This folks is how a rodeo should be put on!!!

Chancy says, ” So sit back—-grab your seat and hang on tight cause “The Boys are Back in Town” and they mean business!! The legend that is rip roarin’ bronc stompin’ Burke Stampede rodeo continues.

Don’t you miss a single performance of the Burke Stampede Rodeo July 14th, 15th and 16th. Performances at 7:30 PM each evening at the Stampede Arena Burke, SD. Advance tickets available on-line at www. burkestampederodeo.com and at various business locations in Winner, Colome, Gregory, Burke, Bonesteel, Platte, Pickstown, South Dakota, Naper and Spencer, Nebraska.

–Burke Stampede Rodeo