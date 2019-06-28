Munger presented Continuing Service Award

Steve Munger (center), Highmore, South Dakota, receives the Beef Improvement Federation Continuing Service Award. Presenting the award are Lee Leachman (left), 2018-2019 BIF president, and Joe Cassady (right), South Dakota State University Animal Science Department professor and head. Munger was honored June 19 at the organization’s 51st annual convention in Brookings, South Dakota.

BROOKINGS, South Dakota – The Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) presented Steve Munger, Highmore, South Dakota, a BIF Continuing Service Award June 19 during the group’s annual meeting and symposium in Brookings, South Dakota.

Continuing Service Award winners have made major contributions to the BIF organization. This includes serving on the board of directors, speaking at BIF conventions, working on BIF guidelines and other behind-the-scenes activities. As BIF is a volunteer organization, it is this contribution of time and passion for the beef cattle industry that moves BIF forward.

Munger is managing partner of Eagle Pass Ranch, which he and his wife, Debi, own in partnership with sons, Nate and AJ, and their wives. Eagle Pass Ranch has been supplying the beef industry with progressive beef genetics for more than 25 years. The company annually markets more than 500 bulls and females to cow-calf producers across the United States, Canada and Mexico, along with commercial heifers, semen and embryos.

Munger served on the BIF board of directors, including a term as president in 2014-2015.

“Steve Munger is a leader in the beef cattle genetics business both locally and nationally,” says Joe Cassady, South Dakota State University Animal Science Department professor and head. “He is an early adopter of technology for the measurement of phenotypic traits and a strong supporter of beef cattle production research. He’s been a leader in selection for feed efficiency for beef cattle.”

More than 500 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 51st annual convention. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of the meeting and tours, visit BIFconference.com. For more information about BIF, visit Beefimprovement.org.

–Beef Improvement Federation