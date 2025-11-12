Municipalities, farmers, ranchers, landowners, and conservation Municipalities, farmers, ranchers, landowners, and conservation well loophole



Helena, Montana — Today, groups and individuals representing a diverse coalition of

municipalities, farm and ranch families, landowners, and conservation organizations filed a legal

challenge in Montana state court against the Montana Department of Natural Resources and

Conservation (DNRC) and the state of Montana over its continued implementation of the state’s

“exempt well loophole,” which allows unregulated groundwater development outside the state’s

permitting system. The lawsuit seeks to protect Montana’s senior water rights holders and

restore fairness and accountability to the state’s water administration system.

In a state where water is a limited and vital resource, Montana law guarantees that senior

appropriators, those with older, established rights, are first in line to use available water.

However, the exempt well loophole has allowed developers to drill thousands of new

groundwater wells without permits, even in basins that are legally closed to new appropriations.

The unchecked proliferation of these wells has reduced streamflows, impaired senior water

rights, and undermined the state’s constitutional obligation to manage and protect Montana’s

waters for the benefit of its people.

In 2016, the Montana Supreme Court ordered the DNRC to narrow this loophole, which had

allowed developers to drill thousands of wells outside the state’s permitting process. Despite

that ruling, the number of unregulated wells has skyrocketed over the past decade as the state

has failed to adopt meaningful policies to rein in abuse of the exemption, leading to today’s

constitutional challenge to the underlying, fundamentally flawed Exempt Well Law itself.

The lawsuit, filed in Lewis and Clark County, challenges § 85-2-306(3)(a)(iii), MCA (the “Exempt

Well Law”), on several constitutional grounds. Plaintiffs allege the law:

● Violates Article II, Section 3 and Article IX, Section 3, which protect existing water

rights and requires the state to ensure that senior appropriators are not impaired by

new water uses.

● Violates Montanans’ rights to equal protection and due process under Article II,

Sections 4 and 17, by granting exempt well users preferential access to water over

law-abiding senior rights holders.

● Violates the public’s right to know and participate in government decisions under

Article II, Sections 8 and 9, by allowing tens of thousands of wells to be approved

without public notice, transparency, or review.

The plaintiffs, a coalition including Montana League of Cities and Towns, Association of Gallatin

Agricultural Irrigators, Clark Fork Coalition, Montana Environmental Information Center,

Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Trout Unlimited, and individual landowners, represent

Montanans from every corner of the state whose livelihoods, communities, and local economies

depend on fair and sustainable water management. Together, they seek a declaration that the

Exempt Well Law is unconstitutional, and an injunction preventing the state from continuing to

allow unpermitted groundwater development that harms existing water users.



“The exempt well loophole forces cities and towns to shoulder the consequences of unregulated

groundwater use,” said Kelly Lynch, executive director of Montana League of Cities and

Towns. “Municipalities are already struggling to ensure reliable water supplies for growing

communities. We need a consistent, lawful permitting process that protects existing users, not a

system that leaves Montana’s communities and taxpayers to clean up the mess.”



“Farmers and ranchers have followed the rules and invested generations of work based on

secure access to water,” said Scott Kulbeck, executive vice president of the Montana Farm

Bureau Federation. “Everyone has to play by the same rules. When some folks skip the permit

process and pull from a water source that’s already spoken for, it hurts their neighbors. This

case is about protecting the way Montanans have managed water responsibly for generations.”

“For irrigators, water is the foundation of our livelihoods,” said Kurt Dykema, board president

of the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators. “When thousands of new wells are

drilled with no regard for senior rights, it’s not just a paperwork or data problem, it’s a real-world

impact on our ability to grow crops and feed our communities. We’re simply asking the state to

follow the Constitution and the prior appropriation doctrine.”



“From rapid growth to ongoing drought, Montana’s water resources and water users are facing

unprecedented challenges,” said Andrew Gorder, legal director of the Clark Fork Coalition.

“The cumulative impact of over one hundred thousand exempt groundwater wells can no longer

be ignored. We’re asking the court to conserve our limited water resources and ensure that the

constitutional protections afforded to senior water rights, including instream flow rights, are

preserved.”



“Healthy rivers and thriving fisheries depend on water staying in our streams,” said Pat Byorth,

Montana water director for Trout Unlimited. “When thousands of new wells are drilled without

accounting for their cumulative impact, it’s Montana’s trout streams, ranchers, and communities

that pay the price. This case is about protecting the fairness and integrity of Montana’s water

law so that all users — past, present, and future — can depend on a sustainable water supply.”

“Montanans have a right to know how their water is being used and a fair chance to participate

in decisions that affect their communities,” said Laura Collins, sustainable communities

director at the Montana Environmental Information Center.

“For too long, the state has allowed large-scale water use to occur through the exempt well loophole. This case is about restoring transparency, accountability, and the constitutional protections that ensure every Montanan has a voice in managing our most vital resource.”



“Exempt wells facilitate a housing development model and pattern that is unsustainable,” said

Mark Runkle, a Montana housing developer. “It transfers many of the developer’s

responsibilities to future homeowners and taxpayers. This model undermines responsible

development on municipal services with infrastructure completed and undermines the

affordability of housing. These pseudo-urban clusters benefit only the few to the detriment of all

others.”

“We did everything the law asked of us to protect our water and our neighbors’ water —

collecting data, hiring experts, and working hand-in-hand with the state,” said Kevin Chandler,

a hydrogeologist who ranches outside of Absarokee. “In our case, it’s frustrating to see a

subdivision using dozens of exempt wells get approved, when the same development proposing

a single shared community well would have been denied. Those community systems are more

efficient and safer, and their use can be measured and monitored. The current policy promotes

poorly planned development and passes the hidden costs to future homeowners, counties, and

towns.”

Exempt wells do not facilitate affordable housing; they subsidize a development model of

low-density housing that removes incentives for on-system, dense development. Reliance on

exempt wells since 1973 has not solved the affordability crisis; in fact, in 2024 the National

Association of Realtors ranked Montana’s housing market the least affordable nationwide.

Eliminating the exempt well loophole in its current form will lead to more affordable homes by

increasing density and spreading costs among more system users for more Montanans who are

being increasingly squeezed by the housing market.

Responsible growth is possible — and it starts with smart water policies. New homes can and

should be served by community or municipal water systems that are more efficient, affordable,

and accountable. Developers already have workable tools under Montana law: connecting to

existing city water systems, building shared community wells that are properly permitted and

monitored, and–when required–developing mitigation plans that offset impacts to other water

users and streamflows. These existing solutions promote smarter land use, protect the state’s

limited water supplies, and help avoid costly future conflicts over water.

For decades, local governments, water users, and conservation organizations have called on

the state to close the exempt well loophole. Today’s lawsuit follows the exhaustion of all

legislative avenues and administrative inaction, and seeks to ensure that Montana fulfills its

constitutional duty to protect senior water rights.

The firm of Franz and Driscoll, PLLP, represents Montana League of Cities and Towns,

Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, and Mark

Runkle. The Western Environmental Law Center represents the Clark Fork Coalition, Montana

Environmental Information Center, and Kevin and Katrin Chandler.

Background:

The exempt well provision was first adopted in 1973 to allow small domestic and agricultural

users to drill limited-capacity wells without a permit. In 1987, the legislature clarified that multiple

wells drawing from the same source could be considered a “combined appropriation” subject to

DNRC permitting. However, a 1993 DNRC rule narrowed this definition, allowing multiple

unconnected wells to evade permitting so long as they were not physically plumbed together.

This loophole spurred decades of legal and legislative debate. In 2014, the First Judicial District

Court in Clark Fork Coalition v. Tubbs struck down DNRC’s narrow interpretation of “combined

appropriation,” holding that it violated legislative intent and enabled large-scale, unpermitted

water use. The Montana Supreme Court upheld that ruling in 2016, directing DNRC to apply the

exemption strictly and ensure that only truly de minimis uses remain unpermitted.

Despite these rulings, DNRC and the state have not enacted regulatory or legislative reforms to

address the continued overuse of the exemption. As a result, thousands of new exempt wells

have been drilled in the past decade, particularly in the Gallatin, Bitterroot, Upper Missouri, and

Clark Fork Basins — regions already designated as fully appropriated and which have

experienced significant declines in streamflows.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation