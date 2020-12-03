Murphy: Congress unlikely to renew TPA next year | TSLN.com
Murphy: Congress unlikely to renew TPA next year

The Hagstrom Report

 

Congress is unlikely to approve a renewal of Trade Promotion Authority next year given the difficult politics surrounding trade, House Ways and Means Committee member Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said at a Cato Institute event Wednesday, Washington Trade Daily reported.

TPA will expire at the end of June next year, WTD noted.

–The Hagstrom Report

Ag & Politics
