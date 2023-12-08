Musgrave Named Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Achievement Award Winner

KEARNEY, NEB. – Ryan Musgrave of Ong was named recipient of the 2023 Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Achievement in Agriculture Award. The award was announced Dec. 5 at the “We Love Our Members” luncheon during Nebraska Farm Bureau’s (NEFB) 106th Annual Meeting and Convention in Kearney.

Musgrave is a Clay County Farm Bureau member and was selected based on performance in farm or ranch management, setting and achieving goals, overcoming obstacles, and service to his community and Farm Bureau.

From a young age, Musgrave could be found in the barn working with livestock. He loved studying the livestock and simply observing cattle in the field. Upon his high school graduation, Musgrave enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served from 2008 until 2013. After he completed his enlistment, Ryan answered an ad to work as a ranch hand on a 300 head operation. It was there that his passion for raising livestock was reignited.

After moving home in 2016, Musgrave married his wife Amy and they started Musgrave Livestock, a diversified cattle, sheep, and goat operation. Musgrave’s keen attention to genetic decisions has allowed them to quickly improve the quality of their livestock. Moving forward, Musgrave hopes to continue expanding his cattle herd and developing high-quality seedstock for generations to come.

Ryan and Amy serve as YF&R committee members and are active Farm Bureau board members in Clay County. Musgrave recently finished participating in the 2023 class of NEFB’s Leadership Academy. Outside of his extensive Farm Bureau involvement, Musgrave is a member of his local agricultural society and is active in his community.

Farm Bureau members ages 18 to 35 can apply for the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement in Agriculture Award. As the Nebraska winner, Musgrave will receive $500 and an all-expense paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah in January to compete with other state winners at the national level.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 55,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit http://www.nefb.org .

–Nebraska Farm Bureau