N.D. 4-H’er Wins National Trap Shooting Competition
July 19, 2018
Nathan Lorenz of Ramsey County is the 2018 national champion in trap shooting.
He also led his Ramsey County shotgun team to a sixth place finish overall at the recent 2018 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Neb.
Participants in the 4-H National Championships were required to participate in 3-D, World Federation Field Archery and a half-field round of National Field Archery Association archery.
The shotgun events included trap, skeet and sporting clays. Participants earned individual and team awards for the top 10 placings in the discipline for each day and overall match awards.
The North Dakota 4-H shooting sports team was represented by competitors who qualified in the 2017 North Dakota State Championships in shotgun and archery. Each team consists of four members who compete in their qualifying discipline.
Members of the Ramsey County shotgun team were Ordale Morstad, Forrest Hanson, Nathan Lorenz and Josh White.
Recommended Stories For You
North Dakota also sent an archery team to the National Championships. Team members were Will Peckham and Landon Sprague of Stutsman County, Thomas Mitchell of Pembina County and Kail Larsen of Stark-Billings County.
Sporting Clays
Day One results:
Team ranking – 10th place
Morstad – 12th place
Hanson – 41st place
Lorenz – 56th place
White – 82nd place
Day Two results in skeet:
Team ranking – fourth place
Lorenz – 11th place
Morstad – tied for 15th place
Hanson – tied for 19th place
White – tied for 41st place
Trap:
Lorenz – first place
White – 35th place
Morstad – 41st place
Hanson – 45th place
Archery
Day One results:
Team ranking – 15th place
Peckham – 41st place
Mitchell – 48th place
Larsen – 50th place
Sprague – 76th place
Field archery:
Team ranking – 17th place
Mitchell – 19th place
Larsen – 53rd place
Peckham – 62nd place
Sprague – 68th place
3-D:
Team ranking – 15th place
Larsen – 37th place
Mitchell – 41st place
Sprague – 57th place
Peckham – 80th place
Shotgun team individual results:
Morstad – 14th place
Lorenz – 18th place
Hanson – 31st place
White – 59th place
Overall archery results:
Team ranking – 14th place
Mitchell – 34th place
Larsen – 42nd place
Peckham – 66th place
Sprague – 67th place
Shooting sports is sponsored by Scheels, a supporter of the North Dakota 4-H Foundation.
–NDSU Extension