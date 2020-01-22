N.D. 4-H’ers Place at Western National Roundup

Several North Dakota 4-H’ers brought home honors from the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colo.

The Western National Roundup is a place for youth to compete nationally in several contests, learn to work as teams, and develop self-confidence and leadership skills, including critical thinking and independence. Youth also participate in educational tours that provide community-based and service learning opportunities.

The North Dakota 4-H teams and individuals who placed were:

Hippology

The Burleigh County team of Hailey Leingang, Jamie Schmidt, Tiffany Sonnenberg and Hannah Swenson took fifth place.

Team and individual placings were:

Team – judging, first; stations, fourth; exam slides, sixth; team problem, eighth

Leingang – judging, first

Sonnenberg – judging, second; high point overall, sixth

Schmidt – judging, eighth

Swenson – stations, 11th

Consumer Decision Making

Consumer decision making is an event that involves ranking four items in six classes. The classes in this year’s competition were active wear, backpacks, healthy snacks, smoothies, toys and wearable technology. Participants also offer oral reasons for their class rankings and compete in a group think activity.

The Oliver County team of Jacob Klaudt, Morgyn Miller, Reanna Schmidt and Breanna Vosberg placed second overall.

Team and individual placings were:

Team – reasons, first; group think process, second

Klaudt – reasons, first

Livestock Judging

The Ransom County team of Jacob Bear, Kendra Meyers and Caleb Schwab placed 21st overall.

Team and individual placings were:

Team – beef, 16th; reasons, 22nd; goats, 24th; sheep, 26th

Baer – beef, seventh; swine, eighth; reasons, 27th; individual overall, 38th; goats, 86th; sheep, 92nd

Meyers – beef, 12th; swine, 38th; individual overall, 39th; reasons, 45th; sheep, 66th; goats, 80th

Schwab – goats, 34th; beef, 98th; individual overall,100th; swine, 101st; sheep, 106th; reasons, 107th

Horse Judging

The Ransom County team of Kasen Anderson, Emma Gillespie, Ayriel Lyons and Lydia Lyons placed 10th overall.

Team and individual placings were:

Team – reasons, seventh; performance, 13th

Lydia Lyons – reasons, ninth; performance 13th; individual overall, 20th

Meat Judging

Rhea Laib, who represented Sheridan County but competed on the Kidder County state team, placed 15th overall. In individual events, she placed third high overall, third in retail ID and third in reasons.

Horse Quiz Bowl

The Sargent County team of Allie Bopp, Jacy Bopp, Kari Fuhrman and Kassidy Larson placed fourth overall.

Individual placings were:

Fuhrman – individual overall, fourth

Jacy Bopp – individual overall, ninth

Horse Presentations

Abby Erickson and Anna Hoistad, Sargent County – third

Horse Public Speaking

Morgan Dutton, Kidder County – sixth

–NDSU Extension