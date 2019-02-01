N.D. 4-H’ers Place at Western National Roundup
February 1, 2019
North Dakota 4-H'ers place in several events.
Several North Dakota 4-H'ers brought home honors from the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colo.
The Western National Roundup is a place for youth to compete nationally in several contests, learn to work as teams, and develop self-confidence and leadership skills, including critical thinking and independence. Youth also participate in educational tours that provide community-based and service learning opportunities.
The North Dakota 4-H teams and individuals who placed were:
Hippology
The Benson County team of Victoria Christensen, Marit Wang, Ashton Wold and Jacob Arnold took first place.
Team and individual placings were:
Team – stations, first; team problem, first; written exam/slides, second; judging, sixth
Wang – judging, first; high point overall, first; stations, sixth
Christensen – stations, first; high point overall, second; written exam/slides, fourth
Consumer Decision Making
Consumer decision making is an event that involves ranking four items in six classes. The classes in this year's competition were fast foods, active wear, bikes, toothpaste, place settings and smoothies. Participants also offer oral reasons for their class rankings and complete the event by competing in a group think activity.
The senior Cass County team of Tyler Marschke, Josie Mohror, Sam Radermacher and Maddie Robinson placed ninth overall.
Team and individual placings were:
Team – reasons, fifth; group think process, sixth; class placings, ninth
Mohror – reasons, tie for sixth; overall, ninth; class placings, tie for 16th
Robinson – reasons, 15th; overall, tie for 31st; class placings, 37th
Marschke – class placings, tie for 29th; reasons, tie for 32nd; overall, tie for 33rd
Radermacher – reasons, 21st; overall, tie for 33rd; class placings, 36th
Livestock Judging
The team of Chayla Kuss, Stutsman/Foster counties; Bradyn Lachenmeier, Kidder County; Madeliene Nichols, Foster County; Kaitlyn Peterson, Burleigh/Oliver counties; and Ethan Galbreath, Kidder County, placed fourth overall.
Team and individual placings were:
Team – sheep, first; swine, fifth; beef, seventh; reasons, seventh; goats, 14th
Peterson – sheep, first; overall, 11th; beef, 14th; goats, 21st; reasons, 22nd; swine, 74th
Lachenmeier – overall, second; beef, fifth; sheep, sixth; goats, 16th; reasons, 23rd; swine, 33rd
Kuss – swine, 11th; sheep, 17th; reasons, 44th; overall, 50th; beef, 74th; goats, 91st
Nichols – sheep, 25th; swine, 27th; reasons, 49th; overall, 55th; beef, 77th; goats, 78th
Galbreath (alternate) – swine, 30th; goats, 49th; overall, 54th: sheep, 58th; beef, 66th; reasons, 83rd
Horse Judging
The Ward County team of Kaitlyn Berg, Madilyn Berg, Mariah Braasch and Sidney Lovelace placed 12th overall.
Team and individual placings were:
Team – reasons, seventh; halter, ninth; performance, 13th
Lovelace – performance, fourth; overall, ninth; reasons, 12th
Braasch – halter, 17th
Madilyn Berg – reasons, 20th
Horse Quiz Bowl
Stark-Billings County team of Kathryn Brevik, Madison Kadrmas, Kaylee Obrigewitch and Kia Ward placed third overall.
Individual placings were:
Obrigewitch – sixth
Brevik – ninth
Horse Presentations (Demonstrations)
Samantha Bergrud, Ransom County, fourth for her presentation on how to purchase a horse
Horse Public Speaking
Teresa Wald, Kidder County – fifth
Horse Classic
This is a combination of scores from horse judging, hippology, horse quiz bowl, horse presentations and horse public speaking. The North Dakota team took second place.
–NDSU Extension