N.D. 4-H’ers Place at Western National Roundup

North Dakota 4-H'ers place in several events.

Several North Dakota 4-H'ers brought home honors from the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colo.

The Western National Roundup is a place for youth to compete nationally in several contests, learn to work as teams, and develop self-confidence and leadership skills, including critical thinking and independence. Youth also participate in educational tours that provide community-based and service learning opportunities.

The North Dakota 4-H teams and individuals who placed were:

Hippology

The Benson County team of Victoria Christensen, Marit Wang, Ashton Wold and Jacob Arnold took first place.

Team and individual placings were:

Team – stations, first; team problem, first; written exam/slides, second; judging, sixth

Wang – judging, first; high point overall, first; stations, sixth

Christensen – stations, first; high point overall, second; written exam/slides, fourth

Consumer Decision Making

Consumer decision making is an event that involves ranking four items in six classes. The classes in this year's competition were fast foods, active wear, bikes, toothpaste, place settings and smoothies. Participants also offer oral reasons for their class rankings and complete the event by competing in a group think activity.

The senior Cass County team of Tyler Marschke, Josie Mohror, Sam Radermacher and Maddie Robinson placed ninth overall.

Team and individual placings were:

Team – reasons, fifth; group think process, sixth; class placings, ninth

Mohror – reasons, tie for sixth; overall, ninth; class placings, tie for 16th

Robinson – reasons, 15th; overall, tie for 31st; class placings, 37th

Marschke – class placings, tie for 29th; reasons, tie for 32nd; overall, tie for 33rd

Radermacher – reasons, 21st; overall, tie for 33rd; class placings, 36th

Livestock Judging

The team of Chayla Kuss, Stutsman/Foster counties; Bradyn Lachenmeier, Kidder County; Madeliene Nichols, Foster County; Kaitlyn Peterson, Burleigh/Oliver counties; and Ethan Galbreath, Kidder County, placed fourth overall.

Team and individual placings were:

Team – sheep, first; swine, fifth; beef, seventh; reasons, seventh; goats, 14th

Peterson – sheep, first; overall, 11th; beef, 14th; goats, 21st; reasons, 22nd; swine, 74th

Lachenmeier – overall, second; beef, fifth; sheep, sixth; goats, 16th; reasons, 23rd; swine, 33rd

Kuss – swine, 11th; sheep, 17th; reasons, 44th; overall, 50th; beef, 74th; goats, 91st

Nichols – sheep, 25th; swine, 27th; reasons, 49th; overall, 55th; beef, 77th; goats, 78th

Galbreath (alternate) – swine, 30th; goats, 49th; overall, 54th: sheep, 58th; beef, 66th; reasons, 83rd

Horse Judging

The Ward County team of Kaitlyn Berg, Madilyn Berg, Mariah Braasch and Sidney Lovelace placed 12th overall.

Team and individual placings were:

Team – reasons, seventh; halter, ninth; performance, 13th

Lovelace – performance, fourth; overall, ninth; reasons, 12th

Braasch – halter, 17th

Madilyn Berg – reasons, 20th

Horse Quiz Bowl

Stark-Billings County team of Kathryn Brevik, Madison Kadrmas, Kaylee Obrigewitch and Kia Ward placed third overall.

Individual placings were:

Obrigewitch – sixth

Brevik – ninth

Horse Presentations (Demonstrations)

Samantha Bergrud, Ransom County, fourth for her presentation on how to purchase a horse

Horse Public Speaking

Teresa Wald, Kidder County – fifth

Horse Classic

This is a combination of scores from horse judging, hippology, horse quiz bowl, horse presentations and horse public speaking. The North Dakota team took second place.

–NDSU Extension