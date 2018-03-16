N.D. Youth Represent 4-H at National Ag Day

Anne Brien, a student at NDSU, is representing 4-H at the 2018 National Ag Day student training in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of Anne Brien)

Aspen Lenning, a student at Dickinson State University, is representing 4-H at the 2018 National Ag Day student training in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of Aspen Lenning)

The youth will participate in leadership and advocacy training on agricultural issues.

Two North Dakota youth have been selected to represent 4-H at the 2018 National Ag Day student training in Washington, D.C.

The two are Anne Brien of Rolla, a student at North Dakota State University, and Aspen Lenning of Plaza, a student at Dickinson State University. They are among 100 student representatives from throughout the U.S. that the Agriculture Council of America is sponsoring to participate in leadership and advocacy training on agricultural issues March 19-20.

During the training, youth from organizations such as 4-H, FFA and the National Agri-Marketing Association will learn how to talk about the future of agriculture and emphasize its importance in people's everyday life.

National Ag Day, March 20, is a time for producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America to come together to recognize the contributions of agriculture.

"I am so excited and honored to have been chosen to be able to go to D.C. for National Ag Day," Lenning says. "I have dedicated my career to agriculture, and I'm greatly looking forward to being able to learn about other people's experiences and to be able to share my own."

Brien is thankful that she will be part of National Ag Day as a representative of North Dakota 4-H.

"I'm very excited go see what thoughts and perspectives delegates from other states have on agriculture in the U.S. and to be able to bring back what I learn and share it with others," she says. F

–NDSU Extension