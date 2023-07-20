NACD Holds 2023 Summer Conservation Forum and Tours in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND – This week, the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) held the 2023 Summer Conservation Forum and Tours in Bismarck, North Dakota. Hosted in partnership with the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts, this summer’s meeting gathered conservation leaders from across the country to discuss emerging natural resource concerns and innovative solutions. The meeting included a panel on grassland conservation and grazing management, as well as remarks from North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller, North Dakota Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Tom Bodine, Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby, Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.



During the luncheon on Monday, attendees also heard remarks from U.S. Senator for North Dakota John Hoeven. Senator Hoeven spoke about the importance of voluntary, locally-led conservation, partnerships, and an approach that is not one size fits all. “Don’t make farmers and ranchers fit the program,” said Hoeven, “make the program fit the farmers and ranchers.”



NACD President Kim LaFleur addressed the association’s Board of Directors on Sunday, emphasizing the importance of developing next generation leaders at all levels and engaging with new audiences and partners. “We need to make room for new chairs at the table to continue to grow voluntary, locally-led conservation in communities across the nation with partners both long-standing and new,” she said.



The meeting also provided the opportunity to see conservation in action in North Dakota with tours to the Black Leg Ranch, the Area 4 SCD Cooperative Research Farm, and the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District’s Menoken Farm.



Throughout the meeting, attendees were able to hear from conservation leaders who shared their experiences addressing changing natural resource challenges in their regions. Keynote speakers, panelists, and board members addressed the importance of partnerships to delivering successful conservation now and in the future.

–National Association of Conservation Districts