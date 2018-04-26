NAFTA agreement may come May 4

The United States, Mexico and Canada may try to announce an agreement in principle on a revision of the North American Free Trade Agreement on May 4, according to media reports over the weekend.

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has proposed withdrawing from NAFTA in order to force Congress to vote on the new agreement, Politico reported.

There appears to be no new speculation on the fate of agricultural issues such as Canada's dairy program or surges in Mexican tomato exports to the United States.

But 94 House Democrats expressed fears that the Mexican Senate could pull the rug out from negotiations on labor issues.

