NAMA Honors Kendal Frazier with 2018 Ag Association Leader of the Year Award

DENVER, CO (April 12, 2018) – The National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) has named Kendal Frazier, Chief Executive Officer of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), as the inaugural Ag Association Leader of the Year.

This award recognizes outstanding achievement and excellence among senior executives who have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry in their roles with association or commodity organizations. Frazier will be honored during the 2018 Agri-Marketing Conference, April 11-13, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Frazier's tenure with NCBA began in March 1985, and during his more than three decades with the association he held leadership roles with its communications, governance and issues management functions. Frazier served as the Chief Operating Officer before being named CEO in 2015.

Throughout his years of service to the beef community, Frazier has worked on numerous high-profile projects and issues. For instance, he played a lead role in coordinating the beef industry response to the first U.S. case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy. He also developed and/or managed award-winning communication tools utilized by NCBA today, including NCBA's Cattlemen to Cattlemen, National Cattlemen and Directions.

Frazier was also instrumental in retooling the annual Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show to expand the industry-leading trade show, along with increased opportunities for experiences and entertainment, improving the event for attendees. This strategic shift has spurred significant growth in attendance, leading to consecutive attendance records in recent years, thanks in part to Frazier's leadership and vision.

In addition to his work at NCBA, Frazier has also served in volunteer leadership roles with the Livestock Publications Council, Agriculture Council of America and more recently with the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance (USFRA).

