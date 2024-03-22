NASS: LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JANUARY 2024 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS

Commercial red meat production n for the United States totaled 4.77 billion pounds in January, up slightly from the 4.76 billion pounds produced in January 2023.

Beef production, at 2.28 billion pounds, was 2 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.73 million head, down 3 percent from January 2023. The average live weight was up 9 pounds from the previous year, at 1,389 pounds.

Veal production totaled 3.9 million pounds, 12 percent below January a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 22,600 head, 26 percent below January 2023. The average live weight was up 45 pounds from last year, at 294 pounds.

Pork production totaled 2.47 billion pounds, 2 percent above the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.4 million head, 2 percent above January 2023. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 292 pounds.

Lamb and mutton production, at 10.6 million pounds, was 4 percent above January 2023. Sheep slaughter totaled 171,700 head, 5 percent above last year. The average live weight was 121 pounds, down 2 pounds from January a year ago.

For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit http://www.nass.usda.gov .

– National Agricultural Statistics Service