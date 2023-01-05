National Bison Association Annual Conference Jan. 18-21

Theme: The Bison Benefit – Good for Us, Good for our Planet

Westminster, Colorado (January 4, 2023)—Under the theme of “The Bison Benefit – Good for US, Good for our Planet”, preparations are in full swing to welcome roughly 400 North American bison ranchers, processors and marketers who will convene at the Westin Westminster Hotel January 18-21. This is the annual meeting of the industry’s largest bison organization, the National Bison Association (NBA). Registration is open through Friday, January 6th at https://bisoncentral.com/winter-conference/ .

The action-packed two days of conference programming features member recognitions, a bison junior judging contest, expert insight on topics and issues pertinent to bison health and marketing, and so much more. Amazing speakers include world renowned regenerative soil specialist, Nicole Masters, who will serve as keynote speaker. There will also be a new producer mentor session, a bison hauling panel discussion, and the annual bison marketer’s panel session.

Preeminent bison-specific research will also be showcased with Turner Enterprises, Inc. sharing research results from their Grass v. Grain and Weaning Systems studies, and the Center of Excellence for Bison Studies many research projects will feature a student-led poster session.

The week concludes with the NBA’s annual Gold Trophy Show and Sale, which is the premier bison breeding stock auction with animals coming from across the continent. The Winter Conference is preceded this year by a two-day workshop facilitated by Indigenous Led, which is a bison conservation and tribal focused organization with works with the NBA to continue the restoration of the bison species.

The National Bison Association has more than 1,100 members in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries and is a non-profit association of producers, processors, marketers and bison enthusiasts. The vision of the NBA is a community bound by the heritage of the American Bison, and their mission is to bring together stakeholders to celebrate the heritage of American bison, to educate, and to create a sustainable future for our industry. Learn more at http://www.bisoncentral.com .

–National Bison Association