National Cattlemen’s Foundation Announces CME Beef Industry Scholarship Recipients

San Antonio, Texas (Feb. 6, 2020) – Ten outstanding students pursuing careers in the beef industry were selected as recipients of scholarships for the next school year by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF). The scholarships are sponsored by CME Group.

The 2019 winners of the $1,500 scholarships are:

Lauren Butler, Mancos, Colo., High School Senior (New Mexico State University)

Madelyn Derks, King City, Mo., University of Missouri – Columbia

Katie Gardner, Fayetteville, Ark., University of Arkansas

Danika Gordon, Whitewood, S.D., South Dakota State University

Josephine Jenson, Welch, Minn., High School Senior (South Dakota State University)

Trevor Johnson, Centerville, S.D., High School Senior (Butler Community College)

Ellie Kenagy, Oakland, Ore., High School Senior (University of Wyoming)

Aaron Lay, Madisonville, Tenn., Tennessee Tech University

Emma Mortensen, Brush, Colo., Texas Tech University

Bailee Schiefelbein, Kimball, Minn., High School Senior (Texas A&M or Oklahoma State University)

The CME Beef Industry Scholarship was introduced in 1989. Today, the scholarship recognizes and encourages talented students who will play an important role in the future of food production. Students studying education, communication, production, research or other areas related to the beef industry should consider applying for the scholarship.

The National Cattlemen’s Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that was first organized in 1972. It provides charitable, scientific and educational activities to benefit the cattle industry.

–NCBA