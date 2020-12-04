National Checkoff Petition Rollover Calf Sale Fund-Raiser

Fort Pierre Livestock will host a national checkoff petition rollover auction calf sale fund-raiser at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, with all proceeds going to cover costs of obtaining the required 89,000 signatures needed for the petition for a referendum of the beef checkoff program. Anyone may place a national bid with Karina Jones prior to Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, by calling 308-760-3466.

More information about the petition is available at http://www.CheckoffVote.com.

A 1,200 – 1,300 lb fat steer donated by Checkoff Chair Vaughn Meyer and Kenzy Backgrounding will be auctioned off at the event. The steer will be processed at and free of charge compliments of US Beef Producers and Processing in Ft. Pierre, S.D.

Rollover auctions are fundraising events put on by R-CALF USA volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of R-CALF USA can bid on the calf, then donate it back so it can be auctioned off again and again, until bidding ceases.

R-CALF USA is a one-member/one-vote organization. Voting members must own cattle. Associate members support the cause and do not own cattle. Activities carried out by R-CALF USA for the benefit of the U.S. cattle industry are funded exclusively by the independent cattle producers who pay their membership dues and by cattle producers, main-street businesses, and other individuals who participate in and contribute to fund-raising events.

R-CALF USA works on various issues that affect the continued profitability and viability of independent U.S. cattle producers, such as Mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling (M-COOL), checkoff reform, animal identification, livestock price reporting, animal health concerns, captive supplies and packer ownership of livestock, as well as various trade agreements.

–R-CALF USA