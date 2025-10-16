National Estate Planning Awareness Week October 20-26, 2025



October 15, 2025 — The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition encourages producers be proactive in preparing for the future of their operation and preserve their legacy by taking a moment to review or begin their succession plans. National Estate Planning Awareness Week is observed October 20-26, 2025, and provides an ideal opportunity for families to thoughtfully plan for future generations.

According to the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, more than half of Americans lack even a basic will. This leaves families vulnerable to unnecessary conflict, confusion, and legal costs. National Estate Planning Awareness Week was established by Congress in 2008 to address this gap in awareness and to encourage proactive planning.

“Estate planning is not just about finances—it’s about preserving the operation for the next generation,” Angela Redman, Assistant Director of NGLC. “By creating a plan, you’re ensuring your loved ones won’t be left with uncertainty during already difficult times.”

NGLC is not only drawing attention to this week by encouraging you to take time to plan for the next generation, but will also be holding an educational webinar “Mending Fences: Conflict Resolution Strategies for Ranch Transition” on October 22nd at 12:00 pm CST. This webinar will feature real life experiences by producer Pete Ferrell and his land manager John Wagner.

The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition offers many educational opportunities throughout the year. To register for this webinar, check out our other educational opportunities, access succession planning resources, or to apply for an educational or financial scholarship visit our website at http://www.nebraskagrazingalands.org

-Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition