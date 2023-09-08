National farm safety and health week: Sept. 18-22

BOZEMAN, Montana—Agriculture continues to rank as one of the most dangerous sectors in this country. according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since 1944, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. This year’s dates are September 17-23, with the theme “No One Can Take Your Place.”

Priority populations in agriculture take center stage for this year’s National Farm Safety and Health Week. Farms and ranches are a wonderful place for children to grow up, but we all have a role in keeping youth safe while they grow up with agriculture. Incidents happen most often when children are playing in an agricultural worksite or are bystanders to ag work.

Learn more about rural road safety as well as other safe agricultural practices by tuning in to the daily free webinars hosted by the AgriSafe Network. To register and for more information on the webinars, visit agrisafe.org.

Monday, September 18, 2023 – Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Health and Wellness

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Priority Populations

Thursday, September 21, 2023- Confined Spaces in Agriculture

Friday, September 22, 2023 – Brain Health

For more information regarding the Montana Ag Safety Program or task-specific safety visithttp://www.mtagrisafety.com or contact Dana Jansen at danaj@mtagrisafety.com or (406) 850-9978.

-Montana Farm Bureau Federation