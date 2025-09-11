National Farm Safety & Health Week offers tips for staying well

Agriculture continues to rank as one of the most dangerous sectors in this country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but many farm tragedies can be avoided through prevention and education. Since 1944, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. This year’s dates are September 22-26, with the theme “Safety first. Avoid the worst.”

Large equipment, unpredictable livestock, ever-changing weather, and emotional stress make farming and ranching a hazardous profession. However, many incidents can be avoided by knowing safe practices, slowing down, and asking for help. Generational farming takes center stage during this year’s National Farm Safety and Health Week. From the youngest of helpers to wisest and most seasoned, each plays a valuable role on the farm or ranch. Whether auguring grain into the bin, unloading panels for pasture cow work, or simply feeling the strain of the stressors unique to agriculture, having an extra hand can make a difference. Choosing age-appropriate tasks and ensuring adequate training not only helps everyone work safer but makes everyone feel valued and a part of the success of the operation.

Learn more about ensuring safety and wellness for the whole family by tuning in to the daily FREE webinars hosted by the AgriSafe Network. For more information and to register for the webinars, visit agrisafe.org.

Monday, September 22, 2025 – Equipment and Rural Roadway Safety

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 – Health and Wellness

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 – Generations of Farming

Thursday, September 25, 2025 – Confined Spaces

Friday, September 26, 2025 – ATV/UTV

Interested in diving deeper into one of the topics you see here? A safety meeting or presentation by the Montana Ag Safety Program for your farm, ranch, or organization is just a phone call or keyboard click away. For more information regarding the Montana Ag Safety Program or task-specific safety visit http://www.mtagrisafety.com or contact Dana Jansen at danaj@mtagrisafety.com or (406) 850-9978.

-Montana Farm Bureau